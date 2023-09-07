Florida drivers exchange gunfire after one cuts off the other on I-4, troopers say
Florida Crimes of the Week
LAND O LAKES, Fla. - Two Florida drivers fired shots at each other on the Interstate-4 after one driver inadvertently cut off the other, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The incident started just after 3 p.m. Wednesday when the driver of a Chevy Traverse inadvertently cut off a Toyota Camry while getting on northbound I-275 from Howard Avenue in Tampa, FHP said.
As the drivers turned east on I-4, they both displayed guns at one another, officials said. Shortly after, they both allegedly fired shots at each other and the Toyota driver struck the Chevy.
A bullet struck the Chevy and the driver suffered minor injuries, but was not transported for medical care.
RELATED NEWS:
- Florida woman fires shots at school bus in Brevard County: police
- Alleged drunk driver accidentally reports himself to 911 in bizarre highway incident: 'dumb f---'
- Florida man throws rock at driver's face during road rage fit, deputies say
No arrests have been made, but both drivers have been compliant in the ongoing investigation.
Any witnesses to the incident are urged to contact FHP at 813-558-1800.