Florida woman fires shots at school bus in Brevard County: police

A Central Florida woman was arrested for firing shots at a school bus in Brevard County Wednesday afternoon, according to deputies.

Ashley Wyns, 32, of Titusville, is facing five felony charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse, jail records show.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Titusville police officers responded to the intersection of Sisson Road and Little League Lane after receiving reports of shots fired from a parked vehicle.

When they arrived, they learned a woman in a vehicle had shot at a Brevard County Public Schools' bus, shortly after the students had been dropped off at their bus stop, police said. No one was hurt in the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.