Florida deputy's son, 10, tries to sell dead father's gun to 10-year-old for $300, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

Two 10-year-old boys were arrested after one boy, whose mother is a deputy, tried to sell his dead father's gun to the other for $300, according to Florida deputies.

An investigation began after ammunition was found in a 10-year-old Country Oaks Elementary School student's backpack, according to the Hendry County Sheriff's Office. The elementary school is located in LaBelle, which is located about 30 miles east of Fort Myers.

In early February, the other 10-year-old agreed to exchange a handgun, which deputies later discovered belonged to his dead father, for $300. The boy's mother is a deputy with the Hendry County Sheriff's Office and has been placed on administrative leave pending an administrative inquiry.

The gun was later found underneath the first 10-year-old's backyard, underneath a shed, deputies said. When the gun was removed, they also found 74 grams of weed. The boy was charged with sale/purchase of a firearm by a minor, unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm on school property and possession of marijuana over 20 grams.

MORE FLORIDA HEADLINES:

The other 10-year-old was charged with selling a firearm to a minor, unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm on school property and grand theft of a firearm.

Both boys have been placed in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

FOX 35 has chosen to not identify the names of the boys due to their ages.