Accused cat killer ‘sick of caring’ for friend’s felines arrested in Pinellas County

Six of seven cats that were dropped off at the Pinellas County SPCA died after deputies say their caregiver shoved the animals into a filthy plastic bin and suitcase.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Pinellas County Animal Services reported that seven cats were surrendered at the SPCA, located at 9099 130th Avenue North in Largo.

Five cats were in a small plastic bin and two cats were in a small suitcase, according to investigators.

Detectives say when employees opened the bin and the suitcase, five of the cats were dead and two were in critical condition. One of the cats was in such bad shape, it had to be euthanized.

According to PCSO, the only surviving cat had an internal temperature of 106 degrees Fahrenheit.

Detectives say the cats were wet to the touch when they were removed from the bin and suitcase, and there was urine and feces inside, which indicates that the cats were alive when they were placed inside.

Investigators say 37-year-old Ian Bender was looking after the cats while a friend was away on a business trip.

Ian Bender mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The cats were all under the age of 18 months and were all healthy and in good condition when Bender began watching them, according to PCSO.

After caring for the cats for approximately a week and a half, detectives say Bender told them he was sick of caring for them and began to plan the surrender.

Detectives say Bender told them that he placed the cats in the bin and the suitcase because he did not have any other carriers to put them in and dropped them off at the SPCA.

It is unknown how long the cats were in the bin and suitcase.

Bender turned himself in to the Pinellas County Jail on Wednesday and was charged with seven counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

The case is under investigation.

