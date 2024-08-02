Florida deputy was 'likely sleeping' when inmate escaped, causing hospital lockdown, manhunt: officials

The deputy assigned to guard the inmate who faked an injury and escaped the hospital was "likely sleeping," according to an investigation update from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said these "policy violations" by Deputy Tyrique Harper led to the escape of Anthony Romine on July 27. Additionally, officials said Romine wasn't "properly restrained" while in the hospital.

Harper, who was hired by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office in June 2021, was relieved of law enforcement duties on the day of the escape while a preliminary review was conducted. A few days later, he resigned ahead of a formal internal investigation.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said the agency will review the incident to determine how Harper was "distracted," resulting in Romine's alleged escape.

Anthony Romine (Photo: Flagler County Sheriffs Office)

"Our review of this incident indicates there was a failure to follow policies that are designed to keep the community safe and an inmate in custody when they are taken to an outside facility for medical treatment," said Chief of Staff Mark Strobridge. "Fortunately, Romine was apprehended, and no additional crimes were committed by him in his escape attempt. Sheriff Staly expects all deputies will follow our policies and not sleep while on-duty. Our Agency motto is ‘An Honor to Serve, A Duty to Protect,’ and that did not occur in this incident by Deputy Harper."

Flagler County inmate allegedly escapes hospital: What happened?

Inmate Anthony Romine escaped AdventHealth Palm Coast on July 27 while he was there for treatment after faking an injury to escape to his home state of Ohio, deputies said.

After a hospital lockdown and seven-hour manhunt, deputies said the 29-year-old was tracked and located by a K-9 team underneath foliage and underbrush in the woods by the Amoco gas station just off Interstate 95 in Palm Coast.

He was taken back into custody and arrested on a felony warrant for his escape, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting without violence.

"We worked until we got him. I commend our team for staying on his trail, and the community for 'seeing something, saying something' until this dirtbag was captured," said Sheriff Staly. "All he accomplished was to add additional arrests to his list of crimes and got bitten by our K-9, who gets a special treat for taking 'a bite out of crime' when he tried to flee again. Fortunately, no one was hurt except this dirtbag who was crying after he was caught by our K-9."

Romine was originally arrested on July 3 on a felony warrant for petit theft, violation of pre-trial release and two counts of counterfeit.