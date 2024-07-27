Theft suspect flees Palm Coast hospital, according to deputies

article

Deputies are searching for a suspect who escaped from the hospital Saturday morning, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, 29-year-old Anthony John Romine, escaped from AdventHealth South in Palm Coast, deputies said. The sheriff’s office is asking the community to be on the lookout as they attempt to locate him. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 160 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair, according to deputies.

He was last seen wearing green scrubs and navy blue shorts. He has a distinct limp and a crown tattoo on the right side of his neck, deputies said.

The sheriff's office advises anyone who sees Romine to use caution and do not approach him. Instead, call 911 or 386-313-4911.