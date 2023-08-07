Florida deputy survives lightning strike as patrol car takes shocking hit, officials say

A Florida deputy was hospitalized over the weekend after his patrol car was struck by lightning, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

The lightning strike happened while the deputy was driving on U.S. 331 South near Sherwood Drive on Sunday, deputies said on Facebook.

He was transported to a local hospital and is now awake and conscious.

He's expected to be OK, deputies said.

Photo: Walton County Sheriff's Office

MORE NEWS : Lightning strike, rainbow and sunbeam all captured at once in stunning Florida photo

The deputy's vehicle, however, became inoperable after lightning struck and fried the electrical system. A photo shared by the sheriff's office shows damage near the top of the patrol car.