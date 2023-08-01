Lightning strike, rainbow and sunbeam all captured at once in stunning Florida photo

In Florida, it's not uncommon to experience several weather events in a single day. One Martin County resident, however, captured three of them on camera in a stunning shot that can only be described as "totally Florida."

During a lightning storm in June, Joan Randall Gates felt this was finally the moment when she could snap a photo of a lightning strike near her home, she told FOX 35 News. So she went out into her barn where she had a solid view of the lightning storm on that day.

The photo she got, however, didn't just have lightning in it.

To the right of the lightning strike was a beam of sunlight and to the left was a rainbow. (Watch the video version of Joan's Live Photo in the player above.)

Photo: Joan Randall Gates

"I was so shocked by what I captured that I couldn't stop shaking," Gates told FOX 35 News.

FOX 35 Morning Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said all three things at once is called a weather coincidence.

"There's no rhyme or reason for it," he said.

Gates added that photography is one of her passions and she's "humbled by the outpouring of compliments and praise."

"I guess this will be my one minute of fame at 75, so it is a big thrill for me," she said. "Almost as thrilling as getting that shot was!"