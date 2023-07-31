Florida deputies joke that it's 'too hot' to commit crimes as temps soar into 90s

With temperatures hitting the mid-90s in parts of Florida this week, one sheriff's office is jokingly saying it's "too hot" to commit crimes.

"It’s too hot to crime today. Stay inside and keep your hands to yourself," the Walton County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook on Sunday. "It’s too humid to be touchin’ anyone or stealin’ stuff today anyway."

The sheriff's office continued dealing out jokes, saying deputies can be found patrolling neighbors with the air conditioning set on high or even diving into community pools.

"Full uniform, full send," deputies wrote.

Their humorous post took a serious turn, however, and urged residents to stay safe as temperatures continue to soar this summer.

"Keep your head on a swivel and stock up on electrolytes and cold water," the sheriff's office wrote. "You will need it. Seriously, if you’re thirsty, which by the looks of your Instagram feeds most of you are, it’s already too late."

RELATED : Signs and symptoms of heat stroke, heat exhaustion

Heat safety tips in Florida

Here are some more tips on staying cool in the Florida heat, according to the CDC: