Florida deputies have wild weekend with turtle in hangar, pig on patrol: PHOTOS

It was a wild weekend at the Lee County Sheriff's Office after not one, but two wild animals were spotted on duty.

On Saturday, a turtle was found "checkin' out" the hangar after-hours, the agency shared on Facebook alongside a photo of the little guy near the sheriff's office's helicopter.

"Guess you could say our Tactical Flight Officers were shell-shocked when they came across this little guy checkin’ out the hangar after hours," the Lee County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "Makes for a turtle-lly cool night at work, wouldn’t ya say?!"

A turtle was spotted at the Lee County Sheriff's Office hangar on June 8, 2024. (Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

The next day, a deputy came across a pig during a call for service.

Deputy Smith pursued the fella after a "brief foot chase" and was turned over to the Agricultural Unit for a follow-up.

Deputy Smith came across a small pig during a call for service on June 9, 2024. (Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

"See? Patrol really is never boar-ing here in Lee County!" the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook alongside a selfie of Deputy Smith and the piglet.