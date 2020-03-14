Florida Dept. of Health announces fourth death from COVID-19

article

On Saturday evening, the Florida Department of Health (DOH) announced the death of a fourth person in Florida due to COVID-19.

Health officials say it was a previously-announced case out of Lee County.

The patient was 77 years old, and the case was not travel-related, according to a tweet by the DOH.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, the DOH announced that there are 25 new cases of coronavirus in Florida, including the first in Orange and Osceola County.

They said that a 41-year-old man in Orange County has tested positive for COVID-19. A 54-year-old man in Osceola County has also tested positive. They are still investigating if either is a travel-related case.

In addition, Volusia County now has its fourth positive coronavirus case, as they said a 29-year-old man tested positive. This is a travel-related incident. There reportedly is also a 69-year-old male non-Florida resident who is visiting from Europe that has tested positive for COVID-19 in Alachua County.

Advertisement

There are 22 other new positive cases throughout the state. They are all being cared for and isolated, health officials said.

MORE NEWS: House OKs coronavirus relief bill, after urging from Trump, in 363-40 vote

A full list of the new patients as stated by the Florida Department of Health of the news patients is below:

"A 68-year-old female Orange County resident tested positive for COVID-19. This test was performed in California following travel to Asia. This person is deceased.

A 41-year-old male in Orange County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 54-year-old male in Osceola County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 51-year-old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 67-year-old female in Manatee County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case and is associated with domestic travel.

A 62-year-old female in Manatee County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is not a travel-related case.

A 29-year-old male in Volusia County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case and is associated with close contact with a traveler.

A 69-year-old male, non-Florida resident visiting from Europe tested positive for COVID-19 in Alachua County.

A 59-year-old female in Palm Beach County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case and is associated with domestic travel.

A 65-year old male in Palm Beach County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case and is associated with domestic travel.

A 42-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 77-year old female in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 59-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 37-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

A 39-year old female in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 20-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

An 83-year-old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 41-year-old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 20-year-old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

A 19-year-old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

A 22-year-old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 19-year-old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

A 58-year-old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 43-year-old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 37-year-old male in Palm Beach County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing."

MORE NEWS: How to get what you need at the store during COVID-19 crisis

As of Saturday morning, the Florida Department of Health says that there are 77 positive COVID-19 cases in the state. Seven of those are non-Florida residents being isolated in the state. There are another six Florida residents with coronavirus but they were diagnosed and being isolated outside of Florida. 365 others are being monitored in the state for the virus.

So far, health officials say that three people have died of coronavirus. One of the victims was identified by health officials as a 68-year-old woman from Orange County who was tested in California following a trip to Asia. She has since died.

MORE NEWS: Publix adjusting hours at all locations amid concerns over coronavirus

President Trump declared the United States under a national emergency on Friday, stating that emergency operations centers would open effective immediately and that every hospital is to activate its emergency preparedness plan to meet the needs of Americans everywhere. He also said that $50 billion will be used to fight the virus across all American states, territories, and localities.

"No resource will be spared, nothing whatsoever," the president said. He added that half a million additional testing kits would be available early next week. Locations will be announced Sunday night. He also said that interest on federal student loan payments would be waived during the emergency.

President Trump will likely be tested for COVID-19, despite showing no symptoms, after a top Brazilian official tested positive after spending time with Trump and others at the president's private club in Florida last weekend. Trump has also had repeated contact with lawmakers who were themselves exposed to people who later tested positive and chose to self-isolate out of an abundance of caution. Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly shaken hands with others, despite cautioning that "anyone can be a carrier of the virus."

MORE NEWS: Cruise lines announce suspensions of sailings in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of State is advising all U.S. citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to COVID-19, especially as other areas of the world experience outbreaks and enact border restrictions. The Florida Department of Health advises that all individuals who traveled internationally follow the CDC guidelines, summarized by the department below:

" Level 3 Travel Advisory: CDC recommends 14-day self-isolation and social distancing upon return to the United States. Social distancing includes avoiding going out in public and close personal interactions. If you become symptomatic, immediately self-isolate and contact your County Health Department or health care provider.

Level 2 Travel Advisory and Cruises: Travelers should monitor their health and limit interactions with others for 14 days after returning to the United States. If you become symptomatic, immediately self-isolate and they should call ahead to a health care professional or their county health department before seeking treatment. According to CDC, a cruise ship is defined as a passenger vessel involving the movement of large numbers of people in closed and semi-closed settings."

According to CDC, a cruise ship is defined as a passenger vessel involving the movement of large numbers of people in closed and semi-closed settings."

Anyone who experiences a fever or symptoms of respiratory illness, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath within 14 days after travel from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan, and any other destination under the CDC travel advisory, should call ahead to their health care provider or local health department and mention their recent travel or close contact. If the person who has had close contact with someone showing symptoms who has recently traveled from areas or been in contact with a person with COVID-19, they should call a health care professional and their county's health department. A health care professional will determine if the person should be tested for coronavirus.

The Florida Department of Health is also asking that anyone who has traveled to Egypt for a cruise or tour on the Nile River in February or March 2020 self-isolate for 14 days following their return to the United States. If ill, immediately contact your county's health department or a health care provider. There have been 11 positive cases in Florida alone related to travel along the Nile River.

Several positive cases have also been found associated with Port Everglades too. Because of this, the Florida Department of Health advises that all individuals experiencing symptoms who recently traveled through Port Everglades immediately contact their county health department or health care provider and self-isolate for 14 days. They also recommend that all employees at Port Everglades with any association to these cases self-isolate at home. The department is working to connect with all employees who may have come into contact with the infected individuals and the CDC is consulting from closeby.

The CDC recommends that individuals with recent travel history on a cruise monitor their health for 14 days and if they develop symptoms, immediately self-isolate and contact their county health department or health care provider and self-isolate for 14 days.

MORE NEWS: Florida schools asked to extend spring break

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose, or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus, so avoiding exposure is crucial. The department advises the following:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

The CDC said that they do not recommend that healthy people wear facemasks. They should only be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people taking care of someone in close settings.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be.

If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

MORE NEWS: Panic buying during coronavirus outbreak means long lines, crowded spaces, no toilet paper

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida. For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest on the coronavirus as the amount of cases nationwide increase.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live