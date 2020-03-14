Security officer at Orlando International Airport tests positive for COVID-19, TSA says

A worker for the Transporation Security Administration (TSA) at Orlando International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

TSA says the security officer received an initial positive test for coronavirus on Saturday.

Officials say the officer is at home resting and will remain home until cleared by a doctor.

Federal security officials say they have identified the officers who were in close contact with the impacted officer and have advised them to stay home and self-isolate for the next 14 days.

In a statement released Saturday night, TSA said it is working with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) and has "performed enhanced cleaning of all areas where the officer worked".

TSA reiterated to all officers and employees that they can help reduce the risk of infection by:

Wearing gloves in all positions

Authorized frontline personnel whose security screening tasks require them to routinely come into close contact with the traveling public to wear surgical masks if they choose to do so

Washing hands often with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, if soap and water are not available

Avoiding touching their face, nose, mouth, and eyes with your hands

Covering their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

Avoiding close contact with those who are sick.

Staying home if they are sick

