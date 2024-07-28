Florida Crime Files: 97-year-old beloved bartender punched in the face while on the job

A woman is accused of punching a 97-year-old bartender in the face, a Florida man is accused of pulling a gun on his former boss and threatening to kill everyone over $75, and a Florida man is accused of drunkenly fleeing from a deputy while driving a golf cart: Here's FOX 35's Florida Crime Files.

Beloved 97-year-old bartender assaulted at Fort Myers Beach bar: Sheriff's office

A beloved 97-year-old bartender at a popular Fort Myers Beach bar was assaulted by a drunk customer, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the intoxicated woman punched the bartender in the face during an altercation inside Hurricane Tina’s Bar on San Carlos Blvd. just after noon on Thursday, July 18.

The bartender, Betty Kai, affectionately known as "Betty Boop" by regulars, said the woman claimed to be the bar owner’s sister and became aggressive when denied another drink. According to an arrest report, the woman grabbed Kai's arm and struck her in the face with a closed fist before other patrons intervened and escorted her outside.

The suspect, described as a short, heavy-set Hispanic woman with frizzy black hair and a large chest tattoo, fled on foot but was later located and arrested.

Sarah Lucille Powell, 24, of Punta Gorda, now faces multiple charges, including battery on a person 65 years of age or older, battery on an officer, resisting an officer, and providing a false ID to an officer. The charges carry a bond of $12,250.

Kai sustained multiple lacerations on her forearm and a red, swollen cheek. Lee County EMS treated her injuries on-site, but she declined further medical treatment.

Kai told deputies she intended to press charges, and surveillance footage of the incident was collected, the sheriff's office said.

Florida man pulls gun on former boss, threatens to kill everyone over $75: deputies

Booking photo of Tito Evan-Lloyd (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

A Florida man was taken to jail on Monday after he allegedly pulled a gun on his former manager and threatened to kill everyone over $75, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested Tito Evan-Lloyd, 39, of Ruskin, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon carrying a concealed weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm, a news release stated.

On Monday, at around 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 4400 block of Eagle Falls Place in Tampa where Evan-Lloyd reportedly confronted his former manager because he was upset about his paycheck.

Deputies said Evan-Lloyd then brandished a concealed gun and made threats to kill everyone. He then left the area.

Evan-Lloyd was later found at a residence on the 400 block of Royal Palm Empress Drive in Ruskin.

"It is shocking that someone would resort to such extreme measures over a $75 matter. Violence and intimidation have no place in Hillsborough County," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "The suspect's actions were a serious threat to public safety, and our deputies did an outstanding job in bringing him into custody quickly."

Florida man on golf cart accused of drunkenly fleeing from deputy in The Villages

A Sumter County man accused of drunkenly riding a golf cart illegally was arrested after taking a deputy on a chase while driving under the influence.

On July 19, around 1:00 a.m., a deputy saw a red golf cart traveling in the middle of the roadway, taking up both lanes illegally near C-466 in The Villages. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the man driving the golf cart, but he reportedly did not stop.

For a short time, the golf cart driver, 21-year-old Christopher Esdale, illegally drove on and off roadways as the deputy followed him with sirens blazing and lights activated, an affidavit shows.

At one point, the deputy said he pulled his car out in front of Esdale, who then drove into the grass in an attempt to evade law enforcement.

The deputy eventually got out of his car and reached into the golf cart to pull Esdale out after he refused to stop.

Esdale had watery, glassy eyes, slightly slurred speech, and a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.

Deputies also saw a bottle of whiskey that appeared to have fallen from Esdale's golf cart.