Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, officials say

Florida continues to see a trend of fewer patients being hospitalized because of COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported that 10,247 inpatients at 253 Florida hospitals had COVID-19.

That was down from 10,539 inpatients with COVID-19 on Wednesday and 10,979 on Tuesday, according to federal data.

Overall, 82.35 percent of inpatient beds at 259 Florida hospitals were being used Thursday.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.