Florida coronavirus cases top 10,000; death toll rises to 170

UPDATE:

As of 5:00 p.m. Friday, Florida cases are up to 10,268 and the death toll has risen to 170.

EARLIER STORY:

The Florida Department of Health announced new coronavirus cases in the state on Friday.

Cases in Florida have jumped nearly 600 since Thursday, bringing the total to 9,585. There are 19 more deaths reported. The death toll is now at 163.

County-by-county numbers:

- Orange: 589

- Seminole: 160

- Volusia: 119

- Osceola: 191

- Brevard: 51

Orange County now has 589 cases in the state. During a news conference on Wednesday, Demings announced that the county has produced a heat map indicating where the virus is most present, but he cautioned that no resident should be deceived into thinking that it is not countywide at this point.

The zipcodes with the most cases include 32801, 32822, 32824, 32828, 32839, and 32837.

A mandatory 'stay-at-home' order began Friday for the entire state as leaders try and stop the spread of the coronavirus. The mandate will remain in place through April 30.

