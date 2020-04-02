Coronavirus 'hot spots': These zip codes have the most cases in Orlando

article

Orange County leaders say there are now has over 400 positive COVID-19 cases in the area. Mayor Jerry Demings said he expects those numbers to rise substantially.

There are nearly 8,000 cases in the state of Florida. More than 100 people have died as of Thursday morning.

During a news conference, Demings announced that the county has produced a heat map indicating so-called 'hot spots' -- zip codes where the virus is most present in the Orlando area.

Among the 53 zip codes in Orange County, 38 have reported the presence of the virus with a high occurance in:

32801

32822

32824

32828

32839

32837

Area code 32822 has the most with 25. That area stretches from State Road 436 to Chickasaw Trail and sits between the 528 and S.R. 408.

Even if you do not travel in any of those zip codes, Demings cautioned that no resident should be deceived into thinking that it is not countywide at this point.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on April 3, a statewide 'stay-at-home' order takes effect through April 30. Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement in an effort to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

