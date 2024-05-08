Florida man swindles $8K from couple after promising construction work in handwritten contract: affidavit

Stream FOX 35 News

A Florida man is accused of swindling a couple out of thousands of dollars by falsely committing to concrete construction work in a handwritten contract, according to an affidavit.

On Monday, Marion County deputies arrested Anthony Silvestris, 33, of Mount Dora, on a warrant for fraud and grand theft charges.

The charges stem from an incident in May 2023 when he allegedly took $8,200 as an upfront deposit from a couple who hired him to create a concrete pad for their property.

Anthony Silvestris (Photo via Marion County Sheriff's Office)

On May 10, 2023, officials said a husband and wife inquired via text message with a Concrete Contractors of Ocala representative about getting the project done. The representative referred them to a subcontractor identified as Silvestris.

The couple said Silvestris came to their property two days later, and they received an estimate via email from Concrete Contractors of Ocala on Silverstris' behalf.

Silverstris told the couple he could start the job on May 18 or May 19, 2023, depending on permits, and requested they pay the $8,200 deposit upfront for the cost of materials. He requested the money via Zelle, but the couple refused, and instead, opted to pay via a cashier's check, the report stated.

On May 15, 2023, Silverstris came to the couple's home and wrote out a handwritten contract, which he signed, before leaving with the cashier's check made out in his name, deputies said. He allegedly cashed the check on that same day.

For nearly a month, the couple were in contact with Silverstris for an update on the project. They were allegedly told by him on different occasions that he was either waiting to hear back on the permits, he was having equipment issues, and at one point, he mentioned that "his wife had suddenly passed away overnight," the affidavit stated.

The couple contacted Marion County officials and learned a permit had never been filed for their address in reference to the concrete job.

On June 14, 2023, the husband reached out to the representative who referred Silverstris, stating he could not get in contact with him and that he "believed the suspect took his money and ran," the report stated. She told them she also could not reach him. The representative gave the husband information regarding Silverstris' articles of incorporation letters and IRS tax employee ID numbers along with the address the business had on file for him.

The husband then obtained legal assistance and a demand letter was sent in certified mail on July 14, 2023,to Silverstris, but the victim's attorney said they did not receive a response after 30 days.

Law enforcement attempted to contact Silverstris at his address, but they were told he no longer lived there.

On Monday, Silverstris was taken into custody, though it remains unclear where deputies located him.

He is being held in the Marion County jail on a $10,000 bond.