Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival 2024 returns May 14-27

It's that time of year again! The Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival returns for its 33rd year, making it the longest-running theater festival of its kind in the United States.

The festival, which runs May 14 through May 27, represents two weeks of live entertainment, including "unique theatre experiences, visual art displays, kid-friendly shows and activities, and a celebration of independent artists." Got questions? We have your Orlando Fringe answers below!

What is the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival?

The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, or Orlando Fringe, is a 14-day immersive cultural experience featuring over 1,000 ticketed performances in various genres, including dance, spoken word, musicals, comedy, and more. The performances generally involve intimate, small-stage arrangements comprising one-person acts or small casts. The artists participating are chosen through a lottery system, with half the slots reserved for Central Florida companies, 25% for national, and 25% for international acts.

This year's theme is "Get Fringed."

According to organizers, the festival unites local, national, and international artists with the Central Florida community, creating a uniquely diverse arts experience and is founded on being "100% uncensored, 100% unjuried, 100% accessible, 100% inclusive, and 100% of all tickets go directly back to the artists."

Fringe organizers clearly express that they have no control over the artistic content of the performances at the festival. Artistic freedom is unrestrained, allowing artists to be true to their craft and uphold their artistic integrity.

Depending on the venue, a show could last up to 75 minutes but typically runs for approximately one hour. Seasoned Fringe-goers might see three to four performances on a weekend afternoon.

Free festival highlights include the Outdoor Stage music festival, Visual Fringe art on display throughout the festival grounds, and Kids Fringe play and entertainment for the young and young-at-heart weekends May 18-19 and May 25-26.

What is Kids Fringe?

The Kids Fringe is a four-day, kid-friendly event held on weekends during the two-week festival. Kids Fringe will take place on May 18, 19, 25, & 26, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orlando Garden Club (located within a five-minute walk from The Lawn area of the festival).

What is Visual Fringe?

Visual Fringe is the visual art portion of the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, which features drawing, painting, sculpture, design, jewelry making, and more. Organizers say that anything you see hanging on the walls or on pedestals throughout the festival grounds — be it paintings, drawings, photographs, ceramics, or jewelry — is part of Visual Fringe and for sale. All the proceeds go back to the artists. Visual Fringe is entirely unjuried and uncensored.

Where is the Orlando Fringe Festival held?

Most festival performances are held at nine Fringe Managed Venues located at four facilities, three of which are at Loch Haven Park [GMap] and one on Church St. [GMap].

There are also what organizers call the BYOVs ("Bring Your Own Venues"), which are chosen by the artists at venues including the Renaissance Theatre Company [GMap], The Starlite Room at Savoy [GMap], the Stardust Lounge [GMap], and CityArts [GMap].

The festival space also includes The Lawn at Loch Haven Park, where patrons can hang out on the grass, grab a bite to eat or drink, and listen to artists perform on our Outdoor Stage. The Outdoor Stage is open daily during the festival, providing entertainment from music to stand-up comedy, poetry, and so much more.

When is the 2024 Orlando Fringe Festival?

The festival runs from May 14 through May 27. Weeknight shows typically run between 5:30 p.m. and midnight. On Saturdays and Sundays, the performances start as early as 10 a.m. and conclude after midnight. The 2024 Daily Orlando Fringe Festival Schedule is available in PDF or Excel formats. Venue-specific links are below.

How much do Orlando Fringe Festival tickets cost?

A button costs $10 and is required alongside a ticket to access the shows. Button sales directly support Orlando Fringe. "The button is also a badge of honor," organizers say. Wear it proudly to show that you support the creativity and freedom that comes with Fringe."

Average ticket prices range from $12 to $15 per show, though many FREE and under $10 shows exist. The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival returns all the money earned from ticket sales to the artists.

Unfortunately, the 10-pack and 25-pack ticket promotions are SOLD OUT.

There are two Fringe box office locations – one inside the Orlando Family Stage (formally the Orlando Rep) at 1001 E. Princeton St. and one inside the John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center (a.k.a. Orlando Shakes) at 812 E. Rollins St. You can also purchase tickets online here.

What shows can I see at the 2024 Orlando Fringe Festival?

As mentioned above, there are over 1,000 ticketed performances in various genres, including dance, spoken word, musicals, comedy, and more. You can find complete show & event listings here or view performances by venue below (Fringe Managed Venues).

Blue Venue at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center

Located at 812 E Rollins St. [GMap], the Santos Dantin Studio Theater at Orlando Shakes is an intimate 65-seat theater. The Blue Venue provides wheelchair accessibility via removable chairs.

BLUE VENUE SHOWS & TIMES

Brown Venue at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center

Located inside the John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center at 812 E Rollins St. [GMap], the Shakes Rehearsal Room is a 100-seat venue that is ideal for intimate shows.

BROWN VENUE SHOWS & TIMES

Pink Venue at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center

Located inside the John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center at 812 E Rollins St. [GMap], the Mandell Studio Theater is a 100-seat intimate space.

PINK VENUE SHOWS & TIMES

Green Venue at Orlando Family Stage

Located in Loch Haven Park, Orlando Family Stage (formerly The Rep) at 1001 E Princeton St. [GMap], the Black Box Theatre is a 100-seat intimate space.

GREEN VENUE SHOWS & TIMES

Scarlet Venue at Orlando Family Stage

Located in Loch Haven Park, Orlando Family Stage (formerly The Rep) at 1001 E Princeton St. [GMap], the OFS Rehearsal Hall is a 60-seat venue.

SCARLET VENUE SHOWS & TIMES

Silver Venue at Orlando Family Stage

Located in Loch Haven Park, Orlando Family Stage (formerly The Rep) at 1001 E Princeton St. [GMap], the Edyth Bush Theatre is a 320-seat venue.

SILVER VENUE SHOWS & TIMES

Peach Venue at the Orlando Family Stage

Located in Loch Haven Park, Orlando Family Stage (formerly The Rep) at 1001 E Princeton St. [GMap], the Universal Orlando Theatre is a 320-seat venue.

PEACH VENUE SHOWS & TIMES

Gold Venue at the Orlando Museum of Art

Located in Loch Haven Park, directly across the parking lot from The Lowndes Shakespeare Center at 2416 N Mills Ave. [GMap], the Orlando Museum of Art houses the 230-seat Sun Trust Auditorium and the Club Fringe Donors Lounge.

GOLD VENUE SHOWS & TIMES

Teal Venue at Fringe ArtSpace

Located in Downtown Orlando at 54 W Church St., Suite 201 [GMap], just two miles from Loch Haven Park. There is a shuttle service to & from Loch Haven Park. A Box Office, beer & Wine Service, an Artist Lounge, and dressing rooms exist. The ArtSpace MainStage is a 150-seat venue.

TEAL VENUE SHOWS & TIMES

Information about the festival and its many programs can be found at OrlandoFringe.org.