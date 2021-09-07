Florida continues to see decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations

article

Though more than 87 percent of Florida’s hospital beds were full Tuesday, the state continued to see a decrease in patients hospitalized because of COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Service website said 13,628 patients at 229 Florida hospitals were reported as having COVID-19. That compared to 15,682 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 a week earlier.

Overall, a reported 87.17 percent of Florida hospital beds were occupied, according to data posted on the federal website. The overall number of hospitalizations, 47,601, was based on a slightly larger number of 235 hospitals reporting.

TRENDING: 'The magic is calling you': Disney releases new 50th anniversary commercial

Florida hospitals have faced a huge influx of patients during the past two months as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has caused case numbers, serious illnesses, and deaths to surge.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.