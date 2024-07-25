2 injured when scaffolding collapses on Apopka bridge, officials say

Two people are hurt after scaffolding on a pedestrian bridge in Apopka partially collapsed Thursday morning, officials said.

The Apopka Fire Department said its crews, along with police, responded to the pedestrian bridge connected to the West Orange Trail at 8:30 a.m. because of a scaffolding collapse that occurred during ongoing repair work.

When crews arrived, they found the scaffolding had collapsed, injuring two Orange County contract workers.

The injured workers were evaluated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital for further treatment, authorities said.

"We are relieved to report that no other injuries were sustained, and all other workers at the site were accounted for and are safe," a spokesperson for the fire department said. "The cause of the collapse is currently under investigation."