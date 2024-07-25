Authorities release 911 call reporting shooting death of 22-year-old man in Sanford

Authorities have released the 911 calls following the fatal shooting of a man in Sanford who was attempting to sell a pair of headphones.

Officers identified the victim as Brandon Leo, who was shot in his pickup truck on West Third Street over the weekend.

According to the preliminary investigation, police said Leo was meeting someone at a home "for the purpose of selling a pair of headphones," later specified as a pair of Apple AirPods. Police said Leo pulled into the driveway of the home and was waiting in his truck when two unknown people approached the driver's side of the truck and began shooting.

Sanford Police Department Public Information Officer Bianca Gillett told FOX 35 that the transaction appears to have started online and that there was an agreement to meet at the house in Sanford. She said the house itself was empty, so it appears that this could have been a "set-up" to take advantage of Leo and the sale.

She said Leo appeared to be an innocent victim.

Law enforcement officials are still searching for the suspects. Anyone with information about the identities of the two individuals or information about the shooting itself is asked to contact Sanford police at 800-423-8477 (TIPS). Anonymous tips can be made at Crimeline.org. Authorities said a reward of up to $5,000 is available.