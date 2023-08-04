Over 1,000 Florida teachers surprised with free luxury bags as thank you ahead of upcoming school year

Over 1,000 teachers and staff in the Orange County Public School system were surprised with free designer bags ahead of the upcoming school year.

Coach gifted "Dream Boxes" to every staff member at five Orange County high schools that were filled with school supplies and other gifts, including purses and backpacks, the school district said on Facebook.

The designer brand just wrapped up its annual conference in Orlando and "wanted to give back to the high schools surrounding the venue," OCPS said. Non-profit organizations Soles4Souls and A Gift for Teaching helped with the Dream Box delivery.

Those schools were:

Oak Ridge High School

Freedom High School

Dr. Phillips High School

Lane Buena Vista High School

Cypress Creek High School

Photos of the Dream Box event show teachers and staff unwrapping black Coach boxes filled with goodies.

The post went viral on social media, with users flooding the comments with well-wishes for the upcoming school year.

"Wow that’s amazing!!!! They all deserve it!!! Thank you teachers!!!" one user wrote.

"Seeing the joy on the teacher's faces brought tears to my eyes! Teachers deserve the world! Thank you Coach for recognizing and celebrating teachers!!!" said another.

"Wow!!! Love hearing how they helped the local community during this time," another user wrote.

In Orange County, the 2023-24 school year starts next Thursday, August 10.