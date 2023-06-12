Florida 2-year-old was strapped in car seat for hours in hot car before death, deputies say

The 2-year-old girl who died after being left in a hot car for hours was still strapped in her car seat when she was found unresponsive by her parents, according to a new report from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred in Orange City on June 8 when a couple left their Highland Drive home to grab a bite to eat with their four children. The family made it back home, but left about three hours later to "drive to a park to release a rabbit they had been rehabilitating," deputies said. That's when the 32-year-old mom and 24-year-old dad realized their 2-year-old daughter was still in their Chevrolet pick-up truck.

She was still strapped in her car seat and was unresponsive, deputies said. The high in Orlando on that day was 91 degrees, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team. The low was 84.

The parents told their three other children, ages 14, 13 and 8, to go back inside the house while they rushed to the hospital, the report states. Deputies responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. and met the family at AdventHealth Fish Memorial.

According to the report, the parents told the nurse they forgot their 2-year-old daughter in the car when they got home from lunch, where she'd been for hours. The child was pronounced dead at 5:52 p.m.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was contacted. The investigation remains ongoing.

Preventing hot car deaths

About 40 children die every year from heat strokes after being left or trapped inside a car, according to the United States Department of Transportation. That equates to about one child death every 10 days.

Officials shared the following safety tips to prevent future hot car deaths:

Check the back seat

Keep your vehicle locked – as sometimes children die after getting into unattended cars

Never leave a child alone

If you see a child alone in a vehicle, ensure the child is OK and responsive. If not, dial 911 immediately.

Difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Heat exhaustion is a mild heat-related illness that happens when it's hot and you don't drink enough water, according to the CDC. The elderly, people with high blood pressure and people exercising or working in the heat are at the highest risk for heat exhaustion. Here are symptoms to look out for:

Excessive thirst

Profuse sweating

Headache

Dizziness or confusion

Nausea

If you notice these symptoms, the CDC said to get out of the sun immediately and try to cool off.

Photo: CDC/handout

A heat stroke happens when the body's temperature risks quickly and your body can't cool itself down. Heat exhaustion can also lead to a heat stroke. In addition to symptoms from heat exhaustion, signs of a heat stroke include:

Lack of sweating

Body temperature rising to 106 degrees or higher within 10-15 minutes

Skin will feel hot to the touch (even if you don't have a thermometer)

Loss of consciousness

If you're experiencing any of these symptoms, seek medical help immediately, as heat strokes can cause death or permanent disability if treatment isn't provided.