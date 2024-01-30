Florida 12-year-old girl reported missing after failing to get on school bus, deputies say

article

Alachua County deputies are looking for a 12-year-old girl who failed to get on the school bus Tuesday morning, officials said.

Cheyenne Mathis was last seen in the area of the 3200th block of SW 27th Street in Gainesville, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a Florida Missing Child Alert on her behalf. Officials believe she may be in the company of an unknown Black man said to be in his 20s or 30s.

MORE NEWS: 2 Florida girls have been missing for nearly a week in Lake County: deputies

Cheyenne was last seen wearing a brown shirt and pink pants, possibly carrying a backpack. Her hair is likely straightened and in a ponytail, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE or the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818 or dial 911.