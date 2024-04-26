85,000 pounds of prosciutto recalled in Florida, 8 other states

article

Over 85,000 pounds of prosciutto has been recalled in Florida and seven other states by the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

A New Jersey firm, ConSup North America Inc., recalled 85,984 pounds of ready-to-eat sliced prosciutto ham product produced in Germany "without the benefit of equivalent inspection," a press release states.

The recalled items are a 5.29-oz package containing "Stockmeyer PROSCIUTTO Product of GERMANY" with lot codes 09118-3A, 09118-3B, 09120-3A, 09120-3B, 13133-3A, 13133-3B, 13104-3A, 13104-3B, 13105-3A, 13105-3B, 13109-3A and 13109-3B and "BEST BEFORE:" dates of 4/28/2024, 5/26/2024, 7/7/2024, 8/4/2024, 8/11/2024 and 10/7/2024.

The prosciutto was produced from September 25, 2023, through March 6, 2024 and shipped to retail locations in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Those who have purchased the prosciutto are asked to throw it out and not eat the product.

According to the FSIS, the problem was discovered when Germany's Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety notified FSIS that a German establishment produced a portion of the identified lots without the benefit of equivalent inspection and exported them to the U.S. for distribution.