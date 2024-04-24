Man allegedly tries to snatch husky dog, child outside Daytona Aquarium

article

A man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly tried to snatch a child and his husky dog outside the Daytona Aquarium on Tuesday afternoon.

Andrew Burnett was charged with battery, aggravated child abuse and larceny-grand theft after the incident that unfolded outside the Daytona Aquarium & Rainforest Adventure on International Speedway Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit from the Daytona Beach Police Department. The 46-year-old man also violated his probation during this incident, police said.

Police responded to the aquarium and met with a man, who Burnett allegedly got into a fight with to regain control of the husky dog. He said he was walking near the aquarium with his son and their husky when Burnett allegedly approached them and tried to grab the leash out of his hand, according to the affidavit.

This sparked a fight. Burnett allegedly punched the man twice in the face, but the man was able to regain control of his dog.

In the chaos, the boy ran into the aquarium to get help, but Burnett grabbed him by the back to keep him from getting help, according to police. The man then ran inside the aquarium to get help.

"He attacked me, call the police," he said, according to the affidavit. The man then tried to grab his son back from Burnett, who let go and walked out of the aquarium.

An aquarium employee said when she noticed the child running toward the man and not Burnett, she jumped over the counter, pushed Burnett outside and locked the door, the affidavit said.

Police found Burnett nearby. He was bleeding from his face and had a cut below his eye. He was read his Miranda Rights and agreed to speak with police.

Burnett said he was "trying to get the child away from that man," according to the affidavit. Police said he seemed to be under the influence of narcotics.

Police said there was no video surveillance in the area.

After being medically evaluated, Burnett was taken into custody. He remains held at the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond.