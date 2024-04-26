Florida duo's 8-hour crime spree included illegal beach drive, mini-golf course vandalism: police

article

In a span of just over 8 hours, a Florida duo went from an illegal beachside drive to a mini-golf misadventure that ended with their arrest by Cocoa Beach police officers.

Just before 10:40 p.m. on Thursday, police found a blue SUV on the beach near 1st Street South. Two people, identified as Ryan Paradise and Courtney Lawson, were found inside it.

Police issued them a civil citation for driving on the beach, and their vehicle, which was stuck, was scheduled to be removed the next morning, police said. Driving on the beach is not permitted in Brevard County, but is allowed in Volusia County.

The next morning, police had another run-in with the duo.

Ryan Paradise was arrested and charged with burglary, felony criminal mischief, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia on April 26, 2024. (Photo: Cocoa Beach Police Department)

The two were found asleep in the lighthouse at Light House Cove Mini Golf on North Atlantic Avenue just before 7 a.m., according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

Paradise and Lawson allegedly stole tools and damaged multiple items on the mini golf course, with damage estimated to be over $12,000.

During this incident, Paradise knocked over a can of red paint and stepped in it – and police said his foot was covered in red paint during his arrest.

Ryan Paradise is accused of knocking over a red can of paint after damaging property on a mini golf course. Police said he had red paint on his foot when they found him. (Photo: Cocoa Beach Police Department)

Paradise and Lawson were transported to the Brevard County Jail. Paradise was charged with burglary, felony criminal mischief, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lawson is facing charges of burglary and felony criminal mischief.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Payne at 321-868-3251.