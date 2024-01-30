2 Florida girls have been missing for nearly a week in Lake County: deputies

Stream FOX 35 News

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's assistance in locating two missing teenage girls who were last seen nearly a week ago.

Nathalie Vega and Layleah Fraiser – both 16 years old – were last seen on Jan. 25 at 6 a.m. by Frasier's mother. They were walking south on CR 468.

The two teens are believed to be in the Pine Hills area of Orlando, deputies said.

Vega is a Hispanic female that stands at 5’2". She has black hair, brown eyes and a thin build. She was last seen wearing white pants and a pink sweater.

Fraiser is a Black female, who is approximately y 5’9" and weighs 265 pounds. Deputies said she has brown eyes and plaited black and purple hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped dress.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 352-343-9529 or contact Crimeline.