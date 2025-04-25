Flagler County wildfire burns 250 acres in a few hours; fire now 90% contained, officials say

The Brief In a matter of only a few hours, a Flagler County wildfire grew from seven to 250 acres on Thursday. Although the fire is still burning on Friday, officials say it is now 90% contained. The fire resulted in zero injuries, threatened structures or evacuations. A burn ban is in place for most Central Florida counties.



In a matter of only a few hours, a Flagler County wildfire grew from seven to 250 acres on Thursday. Although the fire is still burning on Friday, officials say it is now 90% contained.

The raging fire came after Flagler County enacted a burn ban earlier this week, declaring a state of local emergency to do so. The ban remains in effect for seven days.

Wildfire now 90% contained

What we know:

On Friday morning, Flagler County Fire Rescue provided an update on the fire, saying the blaze was still burning but was 90% contained.

Crews from the Florida Forest Service and Flagler County Fire Rescue said they worked all night to contain the fire.

Officials said the fire resulted in zero injuries, threatened structures or evacuations.

What they're saying:

"We had the county’s UAS drone team out last night with their infrared imaging to help us get an exact picture of what this fire looks like, and to make a plan moving forward," said Fire Chief Michael Tucker.

"We will continue to assist Forestry with two attack (brush) trucks, one water tender, and one battalion," Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Brady Barry said. "Forestry, the lead agency, has the bulk of the equipment and resources."

The "Cowpen Fire" broke out on Thursday afternoon in Bunnell. (Credit: Flagler County Fire Rescue)

Flagler County enacts burn ban

What you can do:

With the extended drought conditions stretching across Central Florida, most counties are currently under a burn ban. Flagler County enacted a burn ban on April 22, and declared a state of local emergency to do so.

The burn ban prohibits the following:

Discharge/use of fireworks, sparklers, flares or other items containing any "explosive compound"

Open burning, including the use of fire pits and containers

Outdoor cookers and grills, unless continuously attended by an adult

Throwing matches, cigarettes or other burning materials from vehicles

Parking vehicles with catalytic converters in high grassy areas

Fire officials are continuing to urge residents to be mindful of the burn ban and to call 911 to report smoke column sightings. They are also asking residents to remember how dry it has been and to be diligent with fire safety habits.

"The conditions are becoming favorable for rapid fire growth, so this action will help," said Flagler County Fire Rescue Chief Michael Tucker. "In addition to the ban on burning, remember that a good offense is the best defense. Clear the area around your house of anything that will go up in flames easily – including stacks of firewood, portable propane tanks, and dead, dry vegetation."

Authorities said the rule of thumb for taking personal protective measures is that all flammable items within 30 feet of a structure should be removed. They recommended that homeowners clear roofs, eaves, gutters, wood decks and patios of leaves, needles and other debris.

"Additionally, do not store things under decks or porches, and consider using rocks or gravel in those areas instead of grass or mulch," Tucker said. "Wood-driven fires, like brushfires, create embers that can be carried quite far and tend to find their way to the same nooks and crannies where leaves accumulate."

Officials said barbecue coals should be fully extinguished before adding them to garbage receptacles.

The burn ban will remain in effect for seven days.

(Credit: FOX 35 Storm Team)

Brush fire breaks out in Bunnell

The backstory:

Fire officials said the wildfire, named the "Cownpen Fire," broke out around 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 24, in Bunell.

In a matter of only a few hours, the blaze grew from seven to 250 acres.

The fire prompted a significant response from both local and state fire crews. Officials said 12 Florida Forest Service bulldozers, a helicopter from Flagler County Fire Rescue, a Class A fire engine and two Type 6 attack trucks were dispatched to the scene to battle the blaze.

Authorities said FireFlight also started dropping water on the fire and was joined shortly after by a Forestry helicopter out of Ocala, as well as a fixed-wing aircraft monitoring the two helicopters to ensure a safe distance was kept as they traveled back and forth from the dipping location and the fire.

