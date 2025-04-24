Expand / Collapse search

Brush fire breaks out in Bunnell, fire officials on scene

By
Published  April 24, 2025 4:07pm EDT
Flagler County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A brush fire broke out Thursday along County Road 305 in Bunnell, prompting a significant response from local and state fire crews, according to Flagler County Fire Marshal Jerry Smith.

Twelve Florida Forest Service bulldozers, a helicopter from Flagler County Fire Rescue, a Class A fire engine, and two Type 6 attack trucks were dispatched to the scene to battle the blaze, Smith said. 

What we don't know:

Further details on the fire’s size, cause or containment status were not immediately released.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:

The Source: The information in this article comes from Flagler County Fire Rescue.

Flagler CountyNews