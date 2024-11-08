Flagler County teen arrested after alleged school shooting threat
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old Florida girl has been arrested for allegedly making an online threat to shoot up a high school in Flagler County.
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said it received a tip from the FBI on Friday about a possible school shooting threat involving a student at Flagler Palm Coast High School.
Deputies identified the student and alerted the School Resource Deputy, who quickly located the student and confirmed there were no weapons on campus while additional deputies responded.
According to authorities, the teenager admitted to posting a message on social media that read, "I forgot to use setting spray I’m gonna shoot up the school."
She was arrested and charged with making a written or electronic threat to kill or cause bodily harm.
"The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office takes all threats seriously, especially those made towards a school or its students," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "Parents, once again, I implore you to be the sheriff in your home and talk to your kids. Making a careless comment like this has serious consequences. We don’t like arresting your child, but we will ensure the safety of Flagler County students. I want to thank the FBI for sending us the tip, allowing our deputies to act swiftly."
The teen was processed at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and released to her parents.
