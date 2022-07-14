All-clear given at 2 Flagler schools after reported bomb threat; FBI seeing similar threats at other colleges

article

Flagler County deputies have deemed two schools safe Thursday afternoon following an investigation into a reported bomb threat.

Flagler Palm Coast High School was placed on lockdown and Flagler Technical College was evacuated as deputies and FCSO 's explosive-detecting K9s searched the school grounds.

The sheriff's office said there was no credibility to the reported threat and normal activities have resumed.

Thursday's bomb threat investigation came just one day after another threat was reported at two Eastern Florida State College campuses in Palm Bay and Cocoa. Both campuses were briefly evacuated as investigators followed up on the threat, which was later said to be unfounded.

An FBI spokesperson told FOX 35 News Thursday the agency is aware of bomb threats received by multiple colleges and universities.

"The FBI takes all potential threats seriously and we regularly work with our law enforcement partners to determine their credibility. As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything

Suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately," the agency said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.