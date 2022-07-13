'It’s gut-wrenching, it's cruel': Family mourns mother killed in crash near MCO

A mother of two was killed in the crash outside the Orlando International Airport this past weekend.

The family of Erica Pacheco is in mourning after their loved one was killed in a crash near Orlando International Airport last Saturday.

"It’s gut-wrenching, it's cruel, and it’s hard to imagine a life without her," said her cousin Jessica Velez.

Erica Pacheco, 34, and David Morales, 56, were passengers in a Land Rover that crashed around 12:30 a.m. According to police, the vehicle with four people inside was traveling southbound on Jeff Fuqua Blvd. near Cargo Rd. when for unknown reasons it ran off the roadway to the right, striking a concrete wall, and causing the vehicle to flip over and into a canal.

Pacheco's family is still in shock that they lost their loved one too soon.



"My aunt and cousin got a call that she was in a car accident. It’s beyond imaginable that you don’t want to believe that something so horrible and horrific," said Velez.

Pacheco leaves behind her two young boys and husband. Her family said she was passionate and driven and opened up a beauty studio in St. Cloud.

"She lit up the room every time with her beautiful smile, and she just had a heart for all of her family and friends, so it’s devastating to imagine someone like that not being here," said Velez.

Pacheco is originally from Cleveland, Ohio before she moved to Central Florida. Her family is now working to move her remains back to her hometown. If you would like to help with expenses, they set up a donation page.

