Eastern Florida State College campuses reopen after being evacuated because of bomb threats

Officials said two Eastern Florida State College campuses were temporarily evacuated Wednesday afternoon as a precaution because of reported bomb threats. The campuses have since reopened after law enforcement searched the campuses and found the threats to be unfounded.

"The Palm Bay Campus has reopened after being closed since about 12:15PM as a precaution due to a bomb threat. Most Cocoa Campus buildings have also reopened after an evacuation due to a similar threat, with only the Simpkins Center still closed for a final walk-through," the college said on Twitter.

Authorities said classes can resume on both campuses in every building that has been officially cleared by law enforcement.

"Police say the FBI believes the local bomb threats are part of a nationwide series of threats that have proven to be hoaxes originating from Ethiopia," the college said.