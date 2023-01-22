FL woman stabs boyfriend's kids: Deputies • UCF athlete accused of violent robbery • Orlando boardwalk opens

A Florida woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend's kids, a new boardwalk has opened at Orlando Wetlands Park, A UCF football player was arrested in connection to a violent robbery, the boyfriend of a Sanford bartender is being hailed a hero after saving her life, and a double dog napper was caught on camera: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

1. "He's truly a hero": Sheriff praises teenager who protected little sister in chaotic knife attack

A 14-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero after stepping in to save his little sister from a woman with a knife.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says the kids' father and his lover, Doris Espinoza-Rodriguez got into a fight.

The Sheriff's Office says that a fight began at dinner, but continued once the two got home. Sheriff Marco Lopez says the woman climbed onto a chair holding a knife, and the arrest report says she yelled that she would "go out in a bang."

That's when the Sheriff's Office says she ran inside and stabbed her lover's 10-year-old daughter near her neck, and the girl's 14-year-old brother stepped in to help.

2. UCF football player, woman arrested in violent home invasion at downtown Orlando high-rise, police say

Orlando police officers have arrested two people – including a University of Central Florida student – in a violent home invasion that allegedly happened at a downtown high-rise earlier this month. Police are still searching for two more suspects.

On the afternoon of Jan. 9, officers responded to an apartment on the 28th floor of 55 West on Church Street after a resident reported that masked men with firearms barged into his unit, beat him, and threatened him with guns. Before the accused home invaders left, the victim said they stole his phone and some recording equipment.

"Our detectives discovered the victim and his ex-girlfriend, Nevaeh Mosher, had a disagreement regarding a new male friend," OPD said in a news release. "After she returned to the apartment the previous night wearing the new male friend’s clothing. The victim discarded these items of clothing, causing Mosher to tell the owner of the clothes, who was identified as Justin Hodges."

3. New boardwalk debuts at Orlando Wetlands Park

Nature lovers, rejoice! The Orlando Wetlands Park is the gem of the city, and it's recently seen a surge in popularity thanks to the completion of the new half-mile-long Cypress Boardwalk. This man-made wetland park spans 1650 acres and is open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.

But it's not just pretty to look at - the park serves an important function as the world's first large-scale constructed wetland treatment system. It treats and removes nutrients from reclaimed water, protecting the St. John's River and providing a home for over 240 species of birds, 1700 alligators, otters, deer, bobcats, and more.

4. "He’s my angel he’s my saving grace:" Sanford bartender talks about boyfriend saving her life

A Sanford bartender was attacked after leaving work and her boyfriend stepped in to help, nearly saving her life. She said the man watched her in the bar for hours and believes he was going to rape or kill her, after ripping her shirt.

5. Florida woman caught on camera stealing two dogs from driveway: Deputies

A dog napper was arrested on Thursday after she was allegedly caught on video stealing two dogs from their owner's driveway the day before, Polk County deputies said.

The dog owner reported the theft on Wednesday and posted security footage of the incident on Facebook. Someone recognized the dog napper, who was later identified as 49-year-old Sherry Comer, and told the dog owner the woman's name, deputies said.