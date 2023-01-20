Florida woman caught on camera stealing two dogs from driveway: Deputies

A dog napper was arrested on Thursday after she was allegedly caught on video stealing two dogs from their owner's driveway the day before, Polk County deputies said.

The dog owner reported the theft on Wednesday and posted security footage of the incident on Facebook. Someone recognized the dog napper, who was later identified as 49-year-old Sherry Comer, and told the dog owner the woman's name, deputies said.

The video footage shows the woman petting the dogs and then grabbing the first dog by the collar, eventually taking the second dog, and quickly walking away from the driveway.

Detectives arrived at Comer's home, which is three miles from the home she reportedly stole the dogs from, and found about 20 dogs inside, including the two stolen dogs. Comer told detectives that she breeds and sells dogs.

Animal Control arrived at her home, scanned all the dogs, and found none of them to be microchipped.

The two dogs were returned to their family and Comer was arrested and charged with burglary and two counts of grand theft, deputies said.