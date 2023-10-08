FL driver swings machete in road rage incident • FL fast food worker splashed with hot coffee by customer

Shocking video shows a Florida driver swinging a machete during a "road rage incident," a Florida fast food worker was slapped in the face with hot coffee by a disgruntled customer, the Flagler County School District lost $700,000 in an alleged scam, a Florida man claims he was wrongly taken down and detained by Orange County deputies, and a Florida woman was arrested for dumping nine puppies in a field because "she couldn’t handle them anymore,": Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

Shocking video shows Florida driver swinging machete during ‘road rage incident’

A man has been arrested in Florida after being captured on video swinging a machete during what police described as a "road rage incident."

Luis Ruiz-Herrera was taken into custody on Monday after the attack that unfolded at the intersection of NW 42 Avenue and NW 36 Street, according to the Miami Springs Police Department.

Investigators say Ruiz-Herrera, who was "armed with a machete," exited his vehicle and approached the victim who was riding a motor scooter.

Disgruntled customer slaps hot coffee onto fast food employee at Florida drive-thru, police say: WATCH

A man was arrested after he slapped a cup of hot coffee out of a fast food manager's hands at the drive-thru window because he was upset about how much he paid, according to police.

Elizar Ravelo was arrested and charged with felony battery, court records show.

The incident happened Aug. 25 at a fast-food restaurant in Miami Springs. In the police department's initial statement, they did not specify which restaurant the incident happened at. FOX 35 News has reached out for more information.

Florida school district loses $700k in fraud scheme, sheriff says

The Flagler County School District has fallen victim to a fraud scheme, in which they lost more than $700,000 according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Rick Staly said the district began working with a construction contractor in June. The parties came together on a project to expand Matanzas High School.

Sheriff Staly said in September, a district employee received an email requesting a sum of $719,583 for services related to the construction. An electronic transfer was made to an account believed to be that of the contractor.

Florida man claims he was wrongly taken down, detained by Orange County deputies: 'It wasn't even me'

A Florida man claims he was at work when Orange County deputies followed him, stopped him at gunpoint, then put him in handcuffs thinking he was a wanted suspect – only to late admit they detained the wrong guy.

Demarquis Smith said the situation happened on Oct. 2 in Winter Park at a job site. He works for a construction and lightning business.

He said he noticed a car following him to the site, but thought it was someone who perhaps wanted to ask about the services his company provides.

Florida woman arrested for abandoning 9 dogs in field because 'she couldn't handle them anymore': deputies

A Florida woman was arrested after admitting she dumped nine "filthy" and "confused" dogs in a field because she "couldn't handle them anymore," according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Deborah Perez was arrested and charged with nine counts of animal abandonment and cruelty.

The 62-year-old woman allegedly drove 5 miles from her mobile home in Stuart to a parking lot near woods and dumped nine dogs, deputies said. The dogs – purebred Lhasa Apsos ranging from 4 months to 4 years old – were left in the heat without food or water. The pups were able to take shelter under some trees before being picked up and brought to safety by concerned citizens and animal services officers, deputies said.