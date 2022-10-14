First Lady Jill Biden coming to Orlando for events with Charlie Crist, Val Demings

article

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be in Orlando on Saturday, Oct. 15 for two events with candidate for Florida governor Charlie Crist and Congresswoman Val Demings.

Biden will join Crist and Demings at 3 p.m. for the "Fight For Our Rights" event to highlight the fight for constitutional rights in November. The event will take place at City Hall in downtown Orlando.

Then at 4 p.m., Biden will make an appearance at the Orlando Pride event.

No other details have been released.