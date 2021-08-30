First hearing over Florida governor's anti-riot law takes place Monday

Governor Ron DeSantis has said that he has zero tolerance for any disorder here in the state, but not everyone is on board with his anti-riot law.

On Monday, the controversial law will go before a judge as both sides make their case as to whether or not the law is constitutional.

Back in May, the American Civil Liberties Union along with the NAACP filed a lawsuit, stating that they did not agree with the new anti-riot law, and they had concerns.

The law has been a controversial topic of conversation since DeSantis introduced it early in the legislative session, saying that he has zero tolerance for any type of riots or protests like the ones that were seen following the death of George Floyd last summer.

RELATED: FHP trooper injured, 3 arrested during Bay Area protests supporting Cuba

He introduced an anti-riot law which stated that anyone guilty of a riot, or of inciting or encouraging a riot, should be guilty of a felony of the third degree. It adds harsher penalties to people who commit crimes during protests and it also prevents local governments from defunding the police departments.

However, those against the new law argue that it’s a way to silence peaceful protesting and they have their concerns with what this could mean for those who are simply trying to make their voices heard.

PREVIOUS: Gov. DeSantis signs anti-riot bill imposing harsher criminal penalties on violent protesters

The plaintiffs argue that the law sets up situations where law abiding citizens could be charged with felonies for the actions of others who they have nothing to do with.

Advertisement

The lawsuit will go before a judge on Monday morning.

