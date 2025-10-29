Woman hit in face by duck on SeaWorld Orlando coaster, lawsuit says

article

An Orange County woman is suing SeaWorld after she was allegedly hit in the face by a duck while riding one of the park’s roller coasters earlier this year.

What the Lawsuit Alleges:

According to the complaint filed Monday, Hillary R. Martin visited the park on March 24. During her visit, she was riding the Mako coaster when a "duck flew into the path of the roller coaster," striking her face and knocking her unconscious.

The complaint says SeaWorld failed to keep its premises in a "reasonably safe condition" and that it did not warn visitors about any dangerous conditions at the park.

The complaint also alleges that SeaWorld created "a zone of danger" for bird strikes by operating a high-speed coaster near a body of water and designing a ride that disorients waterfowl, increasing the risk of collision.

Martin, who is represented by Morgan & Morgan, is seeking more than $50,000 in damages. The complaint says she suffered permanent physical injuries, disfigurement, and mental pain and suffering. She also incurred medical expenses, according to the filing.

Martin is seeking a trial by jury.

FOX 35 has reached out to SeaWorld for comment about the lawsuit.

The incident was not listed in the quarterly report from Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which requires the major Florida theme parks to report serious visitor injuries that lead to a hospital stay of 24 hours or more.

Previous Mako incidents?:

Mako has been the subject of lawsuits involving flying objects before. Last month, a Hillsborough family filed a lawsuit alleging that their child was hit in the face by an object while riding the Mako coaster in March.

Mako is a hyper coaster that reaches speeds of up to 73 mph and heights of up to 200 feet. The coaster opened at SeaWorld in 2016.