Fine, Terry among qualifiers seeking to fill congressional seat being vacated by Rep. Waltz

Seven candidates had formally qualified as of Friday evening to run in a special election to replace Republican Congressman Mike Waltz, who has been tapped to become President-elect Donald Trump’s national security adviser.

The qualification period in Congressional District 6 started Friday morning and will end at noon Saturday.

District 6 is made up of all or parts of Flagler, Lake, Marion, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties. State Sen. Randy Fine, R-Brevard County, has drawn the backing of Trump in the race.

In addition to Fine, Sorrento Republican Aaron Baker, Daytona Beach Democrat Purvi Bangdiwala, Elkton Democrat George A. "Ges" Selmont and Orlando Democrat John Weil qualified to run.

Also qualifying were Ocala Libertarian Andrew Parrott and unaffiliated candidate Randall Terry, who ran unsuccessfully this year as the Constitution Party candidate for president.

Terry, who also lost a 2006 state Senate race, has long been a prominent anti-abortion activist. Special primary elections will be held Jan. 28, with the general election April 1.

