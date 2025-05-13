VIDEO: Florida alligator wrangled after going door to door in neighborhood
LEE COUNTY, Fla. - Residents in a Fort Myers, Florida neighborhood got a wild surprise when a large alligator showed up at their front doors last Friday.
Footage shared by Lee County Sheriff’s Office on social media shows Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers approaching the unwelcome visitor, who was lurking on a doorstep after getting its head stuck under the chair at another property.
The gator was then loaded onto a truck, with the sheriff’s office reporting that it was "secured and handed over to the trapper safely."
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Lee County Sheriff's Office on May 9, 2025.