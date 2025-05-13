Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Florida alligator wrangled after going door to door in neighborhood

By
Published  May 13, 2025 6:13am EDT
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Alligator goes door to door in Florida neighborhood

Video shows the moment FWC officers wrangled a large alligator after it was spotted going door to door in a Fort Myers neighborhood with a folding chair stuck on its head.

The Brief

  • Video shows the moment FWC officers wrangled a large alligator after it was spotted going door to door in a Fort Myers neighborhood with a folding chair stuck on its head.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - Residents in a Fort Myers, Florida neighborhood got a wild surprise when a large alligator showed up at their front doors last Friday.

Footage shared by Lee County Sheriff’s Office on social media shows Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers approaching the unwelcome visitor, who was lurking on a doorstep after getting its head stuck under the chair at another property.

The gator was then loaded onto a truck, with the sheriff’s office reporting that it was "secured and handed over to the trapper safely."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Lee County Sheriff's Office on May 9, 2025.

FloridaAlligators