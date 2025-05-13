VIDEO: Florida alligator wrangled after going door to door in neighborhood

The Brief Video shows the moment FWC officers wrangled a large alligator after it was spotted going door to door in a Fort Myers neighborhood with a folding chair stuck on its head.

Residents in a Fort Myers, Florida neighborhood got a wild surprise when a large alligator showed up at their front doors last Friday.

Footage shared by Lee County Sheriff’s Office on social media shows Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers approaching the unwelcome visitor, who was lurking on a doorstep after getting its head stuck under the chair at another property.

The gator was then loaded onto a truck, with the sheriff’s office reporting that it was "secured and handed over to the trapper safely."

