Filet mignon sandwich restaurant to open first Orlando location

article

A popular restaurant chain in Pennsylvania is opening its first Florida location in Orlando this Friday.

Nick Filet will be located at 7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd. in the area known as Restaurant Row, which drives in tourists, locals, and business from surrounding theme parks.

The restaurant features a mouthwatering menu that includes filet mignon sandwiches (signature or build your own), surf and turf grilled cheese, lobster rolls, salads, parmesan truffle tots, seasoned filet bites, and mac & cheese.

Courtesy: Nick Filet

Courtesy: Nick Filet

"I believe in the unique Nick Filet brand and of course love the amazing food – everything just fell into place," Tracy Barone, manager of Nick Filet, said in a press release to the Orlando Weekly. "We’re excited to bring our hometown’s local favorite to our new Florida community."

According to the Orlando Weekly, Nick Filet will be open 7 days a week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. A second Orlando location is also planned for the future.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay to open restaurant in Orlando this year

Orlando has recently been the destination spot for many new notable restaurants.

White Castle recently opened to hours-long lines at their location near Walt Disney World. Chicago-style hot dog eatery Portillo's is getting ready to open a location in The City Beautiful and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will open his first Orlando restaurant, Fish & Chips, in August on International Drive.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.