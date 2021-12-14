Fight leads to shooting in 7-Eleven parking lot, Orlando police say

article

Orlando police are investigating after they say a fight escalated into one person shooting the other in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven gas station.

According to police, a physical altercation appeared to have broke out at the store on West Colonial Drive early Tuesday morning. That's when one of the people involved shot at the other.

MORE NEWS: Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy claims ex-girlfriend 'staged' brutal assault video

"The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment to a non-life-threatening injury."

Police say the shooter has a valid concealed weapons permit and remained on scene. Detectives are now investigating the incident.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.