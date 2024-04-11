Fentanyl, meth, and ammo lead to six arrests at Volusia County home: Deputies

Six people were arrested following an undercover police operation after multiple complaints from residents in a Holly Hill neighborhood.

Over the last week and a half, Volusia County deputies, along with Holly Hill police, conducted undercover operations and surveillance on the 618 Flomich St home.

Residents complained that there was constant pedestrian and bicycle traffic coming and going from the residence, arrest records show.

On Wednesday, detectives detained multiple people and arrested six people on narcotics and other charges.

According to deputies, the suspected supplier, 20-year-old Jahmall Collins, was arrested and found with 24 grams of fentanyl, two pistols, ammunition, and several hundred dollars in cash.

Mugshot shows Jahmall Collins | Photo from Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Collins was charged with armed trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a weapon and ammunition by a convicted felon, resisting an officer without violence, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and attaching an unassigned tag.

The other five people arrested include: