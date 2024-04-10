Deputies searching for woman accused of stealing wallet at Ormond Beach Dollar Tree

Deputies are searching for a woman accused of stealing a person's wallet from an Ormond Beach Dollar Tree.

The theft happened at the Dollar Tree located at 1222 Ocean Shore Blvd in Ormond Beach on April 2.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo shows woman accused stealing wallet at Ormond Beach Dollar Tree

According to deputies, the video shows a woman with gray hair, a blue shirt, and denim jeans taking the wallet, which held the victim's driver's license, social security card, and two credit cards.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Volusia Sheriff's Office at 386-248-1777.