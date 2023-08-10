Florida drivers could be charged over $500 if they violate this law

As backpacks and lunchboxes replace beach towels and sunscreen, Florida drivers must shift their focus from summer drives to speed limits.

In Florida, fines for speeding in a school zone are doubled – which means you could dish out over $500 for going fast in a marked area, according to the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles. The speed limit around schools is either 15 mph or 20 mph – so keep that in mind the next time you drop your child off or pass by a school on your way to work.

"Our assumption is that no one would intentionally speed in a school zone or pass a school bus," the DMV said on its website. "The primary reason that drivers break these rules is lack of attention. If you have ever driven 5 blocks and can't remember it you know what we mean. Day dreaming, listening to music, or talking on your cell phone are a few examples of activities that distract you from driving."

Fines vary county to county, but in Orange County the penalty for speeding 20-29 mph over the speed limit is $558. Here's a look at the other fines:

6-9 mph over the speed limit = $258

10-14 mph over the speed limit = $408

15-19 mph over the speed limit = $508

20-29 mph over the speed limit = $558

30+ mph over the speed limit = Court mandatory

Here's a look at fines in Sumter County, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office:

6-9 mph over the speed limit = $156

10-14 mph over the speed limit = $306

15-19 mph over the speed limit = $406

20-29 mph over the speed limit = $456

30+ mph over the speed limit = Court mandatory

These are typical fees. Verify your fine with the clerk of court in the county you received your ticket.

Click here for more information about school zones and speed limits.