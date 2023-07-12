Fed up with bad drivers? One driver's unconventional response goes viral

Sometimes you just have to take matters into your own hands.

That's exactly what one driver in North Carolina did after handwriting driving rules and instructions on the back of his pick-up truck. The North Carolina Department of Transportation shared the photo online, which shows white paint used to point to where the right and left turn signals are, plus which lane is used for passing and cruising.

Smack dab in the middle is a peace sign.

"Let’s be real, when y’all take it up on your own to spread the word of traffic safety, it’s a win," the agency wrote on Facebook.

While this driver might be seen on the streets in North Carolina, the same rules apply right here in Florida, according to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles:

Turn signals: A left or right turn signal must be on during not less than the last 100 feet traveled by the vehicle before turning

Passing lanes: Drive in the right lane and pass on the left

People flooded the comments of NCDOT's post, which received over 90,000 likes and 24,000 shares – and reasonably so:

"Great idea!" one person wrote.

"Amen," said another.

"I love this! I think I'll try it," said another.