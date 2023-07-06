Fazoli's reveals opening timeline for highly anticipated comeback to Orlando

article

The wait is over – Fazoli's is back!

The popular Italian restaurant chain announced earlier this year it would return to Orlando, but now, FOX 35 News has learned some more information about the new location's opening day timeline.

You'll be able to munch on the iconic garlicky, buttery breadsticks at 4201 E. Colonial Dr. in late August or early September, a spokesperson said. This location is what used to be a now-shuttered Boston Market near the Orlando Executive Airport.

Fazoli's previously had a couple of locations in Orlando, including on East Colonial and Collegiate Way, which were closed about 15 years ago, in addition to several throughout Central Florida.

Now, there are only five locations now open in the entire state – Clermont, Plant City, Mary Esther, Panama City and Tampa. This Orlando location marks the chain's six in Florida.

