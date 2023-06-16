Father's Day freebies, deals and discounts around Central Florida: See the list

Father's Day is right around the corner and there are plenty of ways to make your dad feel special during this time. From free bowling to soaking up the sun, there is something for all dads to enjoy.

Take a look at these great deals that will make this Father's Day memorable.

When is Father's Day 2023?

Father's Day is always celebrated on the third Sunday in June. In 2023, that means Father's Day will be celebrated on June 18.

Land a strike at an Aloma Bowling Center location - Sanford, Winter Park, Orlando

What better way to spend Father's Day than to challenge your old man to a bowling match?

Stop by one of three Aloma Bowling Center locations (Airport Lanes, Aloma Bowl or Boardwalk Bowl), to receive two free bowling games and shoe rental for dads who are accompanied by a paying child.

This special is only valid on June 18.

Enjoy the wild side at the Central Florida Zoo - Sanford

Take your dad to goof around at the Central Florida Zoo.

Dads and grandfathers are granted free admission into the zoo, as long as they are with a paid admission and is only valid at the gate.

Dads can take advantage of this offer from June 1-8.

Family at the Central FL Zoo (Courtesy of the Central FL Zoo/handout image)

Race to Elev8 Fun for Father's Day - Sanford

We're speeding along to another great offer for fathers. Take your dad to Elev8 Fun to receive a free go-kart race with a child present.

You can check out their website for more fun activities to partake in.

Explore Harry P. Leu Gardens this Father's Day - Orlando

Not much of a gamer? Not a problem.

Take a stroll the through the Leu Gardens and enjoy the beauty of nature. You may also discover dinosaurs throughout the gardens, so don't be alarmed!

The garden is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and dads receive free admission on Father's Day.

Escape to the past at the Orange County Regional History Center - Orlando

See a flash of the past by visiting the Orange County Regional History Center.

With over five exhibitions throughout the facility, visitors can learn about the history of Central Florida.

Admission is free for not only dads, but also for any caregiver accompanied by their loved one!

SAME WEEKEND: What is Juneteenth? Learn more about the historic holiday and how you can celebrate in Orlando

A ‘Cold One’ for dad at Brother Jimmy’s ICON Park - Orlando

Don't walk, run to Brother Jimmy's at Icon Park on Father's Day to be one of the first 100 to dine to get a Pabst Blue Ribbon and a Brother Jimmy’s Koozie.

Once the drinks have is settled, dads can also enjoy a free ride on "The Wheel" with a paid family member.

Here is a picture of Brother Jimmy's coasters (courtesy of Brother Jimmy's/handout image)

Father's Day Musical Bingo at MetroHealth of Apopka - Apopka

Bingo! Take a chance to win raffle prizes at a Father's Day "Musical Bingo" event hosted by MetroHealth of Apopka.

Get your game on at this free event and enjoy games, as well as free refreshments.

To attend, click here to reserve your free ticket.

Free dinner for dad with Rosen Shingle Creek - Orlando

Order up! Enjoy a free meal at one of two Rosen Shingle Creek restaurants with the purchase of an entrée.

Dads can choose from chicken and risotto at the Calla Bella or tender prime rib at A Land Remembered.

Click here to see other Father's Day deals offered by Rosen Shingle Creek.

Father's Day improv show at SAK Comedy Lab - Orlando

Laugh 'til your stomach hurts at an improv show at the SAK Comedy Lab.

Dads receive free admission to all three comedy shows on Father's Day.

Show times are at 1 p.m., 3:15 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. on June 18.

Father's Day at Fun Spot - Orlando

Enjoy the thrill? Visit Fun Spot where dads will receive free admission with the purchase of a single day pass into the park on Father's Day.

The single-day one-park fun pass includes all the rides and Gator Spot and Splash Pad at the Orlando location. This offer is also valid for the Kissimmee location.

Check out their website to learn more about this special offer.